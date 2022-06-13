Civil society groups have welcomed a commitment by President Cyril Ramaphosa to resume payment of the social relief of distress (SRD) grant with back pay over the next weeks, after a two-month delay.
Ramaphosa made the announcement during a media question and answer session shortly after delivering his response to the budget vote debate on Friday.
Government’s decision followed pressure from civil society to resolve the matter amid renewed calls for the introduction of a universal basic income grant (UBIG) after the SRD grant expires in March next year.