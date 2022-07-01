The Automobile Association has warned that consumers can expect an increase of about R2 for the prices of petrol and diesel next week.
Layton Beard, AA spokesperson, said unaudited fuel price data from the Central Energy Fund showed a possible increase of R1.80 in the price of petrol, and R1.60 for diesel.
In addition, for July, the General Fuel Levy will decrease by just 75 cents, instead of R1.50.
“In effect, that 75 cents that is being added back to the General Fuel Levy will push the fuel price to over R2, and that will be very worrying for consumers.”