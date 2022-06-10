Police are offering a R100 000 reward for information that may lead to the arrest of Yanga Nyalara, wanted for a number of serious and violent crimes in Cape Town dating back to 2016. Police spokesperson Frederick Van Wyk said Western Cape Provincial Detectives have appealed for the assistance of the public to trace 30-year-old Nyalara, also known as Bara.

There is a possibility that he could also be in the Eastern Cape, or other parts of the country. Nyalara’s crime spree started in Cape Town in 2016 where he was involved in a business robbery. He is wanted on charges of murder, attempted murder, assault, and possession of an unlicensed firearms and illegal possession of ammunition which were committed between 2018 and 2022 in Khayelitsha. Nyalara is also sought for a cash-in-transit robbery perpetrated in Libode in the Eastern Cape in 2018.

Warrants for his arrest have been issued. “He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached,” Van Wyk said. Anyone with information on Nyalara’s whereabouts can contact Brigadier Makhaya Mkabile on 082 222 6744, Colonel Leon Hanana on 082 522 2281, Lieutenant Colonel Bonginkosi Libala on 082 411 2042 and Lieutenant Colonel Victor Norman Galant on 082 469 1539.