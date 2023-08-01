A LEAP officer was killed in front of his two-year-old daughter when they were caught in gang crossfire in Mitchells Plain. Toufeeq Williams, 37, who was off duty at the time, was the victim of rival gangs’ gunfire while walking with his daughter on the corner of Trampoline and Cadillac Street, Beacon Valley around 12.30pm on Sunday.

The dedicated father, who had been serving on the Hanover Park LEAP (Law Enforcement Advancement Plan) team for over two years, died of a gunshot wound to the head while his daughter escaped unharmed. “We have lost one of our best officers,” said MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, after a visit to the officer’s home yesterday afternoon. Allen feels deeply angered.

“I think it’s very clear that the gang rivalry has tormented the communities for way too long. I am outraged at the murder of officer Williams. “Every aspect of law enforcement, the South African Police Service and intelligence agencies, must be used to ensure justice and to hold those responsible for this heinous crime. “We must work to shut down their revenues of income, confiscate their assets and any resources which assist them in continuing their illegal activities,” he added.

DEAD: Toufeeq Williams, 37 Allen appealed to mense to work with police to help rid the community of gangsters. “I want the community to know we feel their pain and we understand that they are frustrated; this is why I am appealing to please work with law, to get rid of those gangsters. Gangsters are cowards, criminals and add no value to the community,” he added. Allen said LEAP has lost “one of its best officers”.

“If you are connected to our Hanover Park Leap unit, then you are one of the best. Hanover Park has for many years been plagued by a number of gangs and when deployment happens, when we look past the skill set, we send the best people considering the density of the place, so I can confirm he was one of the best,” he added. The City of Cape Town sent its condolences to the family and offered a reward of R100 000 for any information that may lead to the arrest of Toufeeq’s killers. The City’s Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, explained: “The City mourns the loss of Officer Williams, a valued member of the Hanover Park Leap team.