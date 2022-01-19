The LGBTQI community is in shock after drag diva and beauty queen, Adrian Heynes, was found dead inside his home in Eerste River on Tuesday night.

Mystery surrounds the reason for his apparent suicide, as friends found his lifeless body hanging from a rope in his bedroom.

Police have opened an inquest into the 34-year-old’s death.

Adrian, aka Adrienne Galagatsi, was the reigning Miss Cape Town Pride queen and a previous winner of Miss Gay Humanitarian.

He worked as an administrator at the University of the Western Cape Sports Department, and hosted the annual LGBTQI Sports Day.

According to Adrian’s friend and dance coach, Cheslin Paris, he was last seen alive on Sunday.

“He was discovered on Tuesday night hanged in his flat. The forensic people placed his time of death on Sunday, which was the last time anyone saw or heard from him. His friends went to look for him, his door was closed but not locked,” says Cheslin.

Adrian did not leave a suicide note but Facebook posts made just days before his death point to him feeling depressed.

He posted a meme that asked “How do you feel?” and the word FINE is made up of smaller words like “unloved, lonely, betrayed, lost, worthless, hated”, among others.

Cheslin says he is shocked by the sudden passing.

He said Adrienne was a transgender woman who lived unapologetically.

“Adrienne and I were kindred spirits and have had a long working relationship trying to build a legendary dance club,” says Cheslin.

“She will be dearly missed and this kind of loss will be felt for a very long time. She had an infectious laugh and a smile that lit up a room.”

UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder said they were saddened to learn of Adrian’s passing.

“Adrian was a valued member of the UWC Sports Administration team and has been involved in netball and dance sport since 2016.

“Under Adrian’s administration, UWC’s Dance Sport won the USSA National Championships five consecutive times.

“Our condolences to Adrian’s family and all his colleagues and friends.”

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says Kleinvlei police arrived at the Buenos Aires Street home on Tuesday at around 10.38 on Tuesday night.

“A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of the death. Kleinvlei police registered an inquest for investigation,” he says.

