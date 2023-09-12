Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was axed by Parliament after an inquiry found her guilty of misconduct. Her removal follows months of investigation, during which an inquiry was established to determine her fitness to hold office.

Following voting by political parties, Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula announced Mkhwebane has been removed from office after 318 members voted in support of her removal, 43 against, and only one member abstained. “The question is agreed to, and advocate B. Mkhwebane is accordingly removed from the office of the Public Protector according to the recommendation of this House,” stated Mapisa-Nqakula. Chairperson of the inquiry, Qubudile Dyantyi, said Mkhwebane as accountable to Parliament, and she failed in her duties, and the national legislature must take action.

The vote came days after the Ethics Committee cleared Dyantyi and ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina of allegations of bribery. Mkhwebane and her husband, David Skosana, claimed late ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson had said Dyantyi and Majodina wanted a bribe to make the case go away. The duo denied the allegations against them.

But the EFF, the UDM, and the African Transformation Movement said the charges against Mkhwebane were frivolous and were designed to protect President Cyril Ramaphosa. EFF MP Omphile Maotwe said they reserve their right to take the Section 194 report on judicial review because the process was unfair. “We reject the report, and we reject the political witch hunt initiated by the Democratic Alliance and supported by the ANC to punish advocate Mkhwebane in order to protect Mr Ramaphosa,” said Maotwe.