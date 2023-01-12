The National Lottery Ithuba reveals that the first PowerBall jackpot winner for 2023 played and won via the FNB banking app. The person won R72 989 769.37 on draw number 1370 via the quick pick selection.

“It is going to be a great start to the year for this lucky player,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza, adding: “In November last year, another FNB player also won over R74 million by playing PowerBall Plus.” She said players who win via banking apps are first contacted by their respective bank and advised to visit their nearest Ithuba office to process their winnings. “Winners are required to bring proof of identity, banking details as well as their winning ticket in order to be validated. A team of financial advisers are also available to offer advice on a series of investment opportunities,” Mabuza added.

“The player will be offered trauma counselling by psychologists.” Mabuza said partnerships with seven banks, namely FNB, Standard Bank, Nedbank, Absa, Capitec, TymeBank and African Bank, had ensured players are provided with the convenience of playing the National Lottery games digitally from the comfort of their homes. “Last year alone, Ithuba had 19 millionaires that have played from our different banking partners,” she explained.