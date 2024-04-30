As panelists kick off with an introduction to their mandates during the IOL Elections Panel Discussion hosted at the Taj Hotel in Cape Town, it got spicy on stage. The leader of the National Coloured Congress (NCC), Fadiel Adams came to make his mark and have his voice heard.

The Cape Town event is the last of its kind after panel discussions were held with political parties in KwaZulu-Natal and Johannesburg last week. The event is being moderated by IOL Editor-in-Chief, Lance Witten. During his remarks, Adams said his party is committed to ending the genocide on the Cape Flats.

Ongoing gang violence has claimed lives almost daily on the Cape Flats. “As the NCC we are committed to ending the genocide on the Cpe Flats. The marginalisation of the Coloured child. We are committed to ending white supremacy in Cape Town. “As the NCC we are committed to the land that was taken from us. We are committed to ending the DA in the WC by any means necessary. This country will never heal until it treats the Coloured community fairly,” Adams said.

While he supported the plight of the Palestinian people, Adams also compared the lives of Coloured people living in the gang-ridden areas to the war-like conditions of that in Palestine. He further called out Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about closing downs schools and hospitals on the Cape Flats. “The Coloured people in Eldorado Park are safer than the people in Manenberg,” Adams said.