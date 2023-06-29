Cops are investigating an attempted murder case after an off-duty police officer was shot and wounded in his home during a robbery. Spokesperson November Filander said: “The incident happened in the early hours of Monday, approximately at 4am.

“A 32-year-old police constable from Kleinvlei SAPS was attacked and robbed at his residence in Mfuleni. “According to preliminary information, at the time of the incident, the police constable was present in the lounge of his house, accompanied by his girlfriend and two other males. “At approximately 4am, there was a knock at the door. The police constable opened the door and was confronted by four armed males who forcibly entered the premises.

“The suspects were armed with a firearm and demanded the police constable’s firearm. “However, he indicated that he did not possess a firearm.” Filander said the skelms robbed the four of their cellphones, cash and a TV.

“Before fleeing the scene, they cold-heartedly shot the officer in the hip,” he added. “The suspects also took the vehicle keys, but were unable to operate the car and left it behind. They fled in an unknown direction.” He said the officer was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was in a stable condition.