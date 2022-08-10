Hartseer Hanover Park residents made a public plea to Police Minister Bheki Cele, calling for justice for slain mom Rashieda Brown who was gunned down in her home. As Cele and his entourage exited the Athlone Magistrates’ Court on Monday, where he attended the case of three suspects arrested in a R400 million cocaine bust, residents took the opportunity to voice their pleas as Rashieda’s alleged killer made his second appearance.

Last week, hundreds of residents signed a petition calling for the bail application by 19-year-old Nigel Abrahams to be denied. SUPPORT: Residents at Athlone Magistrates’ Court The 44-year-old mom of six and crime-fighter, who was also part of the Mount View Walking Bus, was shot and killed inside her home in Athburg Walk. Neighbours found her with a single gunshot wound to the head lying on her bed.

Addressing Cele, resident Shireen Petersen said: “We don’t want him to get bail because he shot the woman in front of her three-year-old child. We want justice. They must throw the key away...” Cele appeared shocked when he heard Rashieda has six children who will now grow up without a mother and said: “We hope that the court now... will be on our side. We are sorry to hear this and we hope for justice.” While the residents have cried foul and lodged several complaints about Philippi Police Station, Cele refused to answer any questions about SAPS management and allegations of corruption at the station.