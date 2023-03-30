Tears of disbelief flowed in Bonteheuwel when the body of an 88-year-old ouma was found after she was mauled by her neighbour’s pit bulls. The hartseer family of Olga Grill, who was discovered on Tuesday afternoon, believe she may have been lying in her backyard for hours after the attack, unable to seek help.

Her son Graham Woodman, 68, says he left home in the morning to do casual work, leaving his elderly mom in the capable hands of her carer. He says each morning the carer arrives and his mother normally opens the front door for her but on Tuesday when the ouma did not respond to her knocks, the woman assumed Olga was watching soapies. ANGUISH: Son Graham Woodman is devastated. “She came back an hour later and there was still no answer.

“Several people came but nobody realised something had happened to her because even the neighbour where the dogs came from was not home. “It appears that the dog jumped over the fence. “We know there will be an autopsy that will say the time she died but for me, she normally goes out in the morning to take her washing off the line.

“You could see only some of the washing had been removed and I think perhaps as she went out a second time they attacked her,” he says. FIND: Ouma’s lifeless body under blanket. Graham says he has been left traumatised. “A big part of the muscle of her one arm was bitten out and there was blood on her face.

“Her one foot was completely ripped off and I searched the yard but could not find it.” He says his mom died just a week before her 89th birthday and he had planned a special trip to Montagu Springs for her. Police spokesperson captain FC van Wyk confirms the incident and says Bishop Lavis Police are investigating an inquest case.

“According to reports, Bishop Lavis SAPS members attended the scene where a female was attacked by pit bull dogs. “A senior inspector of Law Enforcements Animal Control Unit of the City of Cape Town came and removed the dogs. “At this stage, no foul play is suspected. Investigation continues.”

The dogs’ owner, Mogamat Shafiek Duplooy, says he was shocked and heartbroken at the ouma’s death, as his dogs had never attacked a human before. ATTACKER: Deadly pit bull. He says in agreement with his neighbour, a gate was constructed between the two properties to allow the dogs into the ouma’s yard at night. “They were good dogs. The one was two years old and the other was three years old.

“Gangsters used to walk on the roofs here at night and they sat in her yard.” He adds: “I am traumatised. I had lots of respect for this aunty, I went to the winkel for her and I cleaned for her and she was like a mother to me. They have never attacked a person before.” ATTACKER: Deadly pit bull. Law Enforcement spokesperson, Wayne Dyason, confirms they confiscated the dogs which are now with the Cape of Good Hope SPCA where a decision will be made on whether or not they should be euthanised.