A brave Grassy Park policeman was hospitalised on Monday after he was attacked by a pit bull while chasing after a group of skollies in Lotus River.

Grassy Park police station commander, Colonel Dawood Laing, says the determined sergeant managed to catch a member of the Six Bobs gang despite being bitten in the leg while pursuing the suspects.

He says cops received a tip-off on Monday shortly after 10pm that a known gunman for the gang was spotted on a bike carrying a gun into a house in Kudu Street.

ATTACKED: A pitbull bit a cop’s leg during a chase. File photo

“On their way there, they spotted a group of five skollies standing on a corner and approached them.

“But they started running and the sergeant ran after one of the men seen with a backpack,” he explains.

“The suspect started jumping into yards and running on roofs and as the sergeant ran behind him into a yard, the pit bull came and attacked him. The dog was not tied up.

“He was bitten in the right leg and the suspect threw his bag to the ground and got away.

“Inside the bag they found three rounds of ammunition and a cellphone.”

Laing says the dog’s owner got the animal off the cop.

He says the bleeding officer and his team proceeded to Kudu Street where they conducted a search and found the gun they were told about.

“The suspect was sitting in the lounge and the 9mm pistol with 15 rounds of ammunition was hidden in a blue shirt as they were told,” he says.

Cops found a 9mm pistol with 15 rounds of ammunition. Picture supplied

“The 35-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody where further investigations showed that the gunman was out on bail for a similar case.

“I applaud the officer... An attack by a pit bull is very traumatic and he was in pain but still he persisted and recovered the firearm. This is the dedication we need.”

