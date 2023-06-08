A Mitchells Plain community activist wants to turn a stripped taxi into a hearse and help underprivileged families make their loved ones’ last ride memorable. Faheema Joshua has been driving the deceased for several years, but said that petrol costs and time management have become a bit of a problem.

“I started helping people in my area and some even outside of Tafelsig a few years ago, because death is quick and it can happen to anyone, at any given time [and] then the funeral and something as small as a hearse isn’t even sorted out,” she explained. “I also learnt that many underprivileged people don’t even know how the process works, like paying for a hole and getting documents ready, so I also help them in this regard.” FIX BROKEN CABBIE: Transport deceased Faheema, who uses a vehicle from local undertaker Sheikh Adiel Matthews, said the idea to get her own hearse came to her last week while assisting a family in need.

“Someone said, ‘Faheema, why don’t you get your own hearse?’ And I thought that’s a good idea, because there are times when I call Sheikh, then he’s already busy helping others. REQUIRES A BIT OF WORK: The stripped taxi “So I don’t want to bother him all the time. He is a very good person and is always there for the community, but I also understand and know everything takes time and money.” Faheema has approached her sister Whafieka Simons, who has an unused taxi parked in her yard, but now realises she will need help to convert it into a hearse.

“She agreed with the idea, but also told me that it would take a lot of work to get the van up to scratch,” Faheema said. Sheikh Matthews said that Faheema should be admired for her good deeds and hopes that someone is able to assist her with her planne: “The van needs a motor, windows, seats; it needs a lot but people also need the service a lot.” Faheema has asked mense to open their hearts – and possibily wallets – and bring her dream to life.