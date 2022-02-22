The unwillingness of witnesses to make statements amid raging gang wars in Grassy Park is the reason the shootings will continue.

This is the view of Grassy Park SAPS Commander Colonel Dawood Laing as the precinct is caught in the middle of widespread shootings as rival gangs are embroiled in turf wars.

He says since the start of the new year, the precinct has recorded eight murders, eight attempted murder and multiple shootings.

“To date, the deaths have only included adult males who are gangsters. In the attempted murders, most victims are gang members except for one 16-year-old boy who was shot in a robbery,” he explains.

“At this stage we have the main problem in Ottery where the Mongrels are fighting the Yuru Katte and the Six Bobs.

“In Lotus River, you have the Mongrels and the Dog Pounds fighting the Six Bobs, in Grassy Park it’s the Junky Funkys and the Six Bobs and all of this is happening because the Six Bobs are trying to expand their turf and other gangs are pushing back.

CONFISCATED: Firearm seized. Picture supplied

“Over the weekend, we arrested two main shooters for the Junky Funky gang that will appear for two counts of murder while a third gunman was arrested in Lotus River after he was found riding around on his bike with a gun on Saturday.”

Laing adds: “We have investigated and we have the information about who shot where but the witnesses are unwilling to make statements and because we cannot link the shooters, we cannot arrest them as the docket will be empty.

“We need the community to come forward.”

