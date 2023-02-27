Two weeks after her killer was convicted for life, slain Tazne van Wyk was honoured by the Mitchells Plain Crisis Forum and Ravensmead residents as they renamed a local play park after her yesterday. It comes three years after the young girl was kidnapped just metres from her home in Claire Street by convicted killer and child rapist Mohydian Pangaker.

He was sentenced to more than 250 years in the mang for his crimes against children, including his own family. The eight-year-old Tazne was last seen on February 7, 2020 after visiting a winkel near her home. Tazne van Wyk Picture: Supplied Her disappearance sparked widespread panic as rumours swirled that she was seen with a tall, muscular man, who turned out to be Pangaker.

Pangaker fled and was later traced to the Eastern Cape. On their way back to Cape Town, he showed cops where he left Tazne’s body in a stormwater drain in Worcester. Achmat Isaacs, spokesperson of the MPCF, said the symbolic renaming of the park was to create awareness and a place of safety for laaities in Ravensmead.

He said their team was on the scene for days after Tazne’s disappearance, and recalls how they followed up on leads which turned out to be dead ends. PAYS TRIBUTE: Pastor Sebastian Hector and mense in Ravensmead. Pictures supplied “We were here for almost 10 days following up on tips, and what added to the frustration was people giving wrong information. We could have found her sooner,” Achmat explained. He said although Pangaker was slapped with over 200 years behind bars, it was not enough and tougher sentences were needed.

SYMBOLIC GESTURE: Achmat Isaacs and Sandy Lawrence. “It was not justice for Tazne. Cases like this are central to a call for the death penalty for child killers. We also look at castration as a deterrent. “This was a park that Tazne played in and we must go back to communities where girls were snatched and rename those spaces in their honour.” During the thanksgiving service, residents shared memories of the search and prayed for the safety of children in their community.

SITE: Visit to Tazne’s grave. Picture supplied Dad Terence Manuel said the family feel honoured, and it’s also a way for everyone to finally get closure. “We do feel honoured and Tazne had lots of friends. I hope that when children come to the park they will remember Tazne.” PROUD: Dad Terence and mom Carmen. Pastor Sebastian Hector told the community that Tazne’s disappearance was a lesson for the entire community to look after each other’s children.