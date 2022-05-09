A Manenberg woman almost lost her leg after she was mauled for over half an hour by two large dogs which attacked her while she was walking in the street. Meagan Williams, 35, says she was with her boyfriend when the Rottweiler and bulldog charged at her.

She spent more than a week in hospital and had three operations before being discharged last week. She is now walking on crutches while she recovers from her hellish ordeal. Meagan Williams, 35 “I was on my way to skarrel for food for my family. When I was walking on Olifants Road, two dogs came straight for me,” she says.

“The dogs pulled me to the ground, the bulldog didn’t bite me as much as the rottweiler. VICIOUS: Rottweiler and bulldog “There was a time when I thought I was going to die. I also thought my leg was going to be bitten off.” Her boyfriend Igwaan Abrahams, 30, says although the ordeal went on for 30 minutes, he could only watch helplessly as his girlfriend screamed for help.

“The dogs are both big and I couldn’t do anything,” he explains. “She was on the ground and the dogs were busy with her for about 30 minutes. “When the black dog was done with her, he just let her go. I guess it had enough of her blood.”

HELPLESS: Igwaan, 30 Meagan says someone had left the gate open and that’s how the dogs came out. “I don’t blame Igwaan, I understand why he couldn’t help me,” she says. She was rushed to Heideveld Hospital where she was stitched up.

“I was there for a few days and I saw that there were worms coming out of the stitched wounds,” she says. “I was transferred to Lentegeur District Hospital, they had to take the stitches off and then clean the wounds.

Meagan Williams’ leg wounds after ordeal “I had three operations there and also on (this) morning I must go for another operation.” The angry woman says she has laid a charge, and also wants to sue the dog owner. “When I was away in hospital, my place got broken into, everything was stolen. I want them to replace that.