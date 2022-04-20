An Ottery kickboxer has roundhouse-kicked his way to international recognition after winning a world title.

Gregory Gans won the title by beating Belgian fighter Taquet Karim by unanimous decision to lift the Ring Contact Fighting Arts International (RCFAI) Super Welterweight Low Kick World Championship belt at an event held in Ottery on 3 April.

After five three-minute rounds, Gregory stood victorious over his Belgian opponent and is now the world champion in the division assigned to fighters under 75.8kg.

“When I won the title, I had so many emotions going through me but the main one was pride because of all the hard work...

“I trained hard for two months for the fight and to come out with a title is just amazing, “ Gregory tells the Daily Voice.

The 26-year-old fighter, who grew up in Saldanha Bay, is the cousin of Blitzbok and Bulls rugby star Stedman Gans.

He’s been kicking around the ring for 13 years already, with an impressive record of five wins and two losses after seven professional fights, while the RCFAI win is his first title.

Gregory Gans with the World Champion belt at the RCFAI

“I really enjoy what I do and I am hoping to grow even further to put myself on the map.

“I also take part in amateur boxing but I do that just to keep my hand-eye coordination strong, but for the last 13 years now, I have just been in love with kickboxing,” he says.

“This sport has really helped me develop as a person and winning titles is my way to show appreciation, while it is also an example to the younger generation.”

FIGHT NIGHT: Gregory with opponent Taquet

In four months’ time, Gregory could be travelling to the Reunion Islands to defend his RCFAI title, but he says nothing has been set in stone yet.

Following his victory, Gregory has received messages of congratulations from fans on social media as well as Western Cape sports minister Anroux Marias, who said: “Gregory is a wonderful example to all the youth of our country of what you can achieve when you are determined and committed to achieving your goal.

