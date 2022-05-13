Nora de Kock, who is possibly the oldest person in Cape Town, celebrated her 112th birthday in style on Thursday. The ouma was driven like an A-lister in a 1985 Buick Special to the Sarepta Hall in Kuils River, uitgevat in a new outfit.

SPOILS: Decadent koek at Sarepta hall. Picture: Brendan Magaar Nora was born on a farm in Paarl in 1910, and believes honouring her parents is what has kept her alive this long. She has two children and is a great-grandmother. Ouma Nora can still walk on her own and even does her own washing.

A SPECIAL TREAT: Ouma Nora.Pictures: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA) “I can’t hear properly but everything else I do on my own,” she says. The evergreen granny from Kalkfontein almost didn’t have a birthday bash as there were no funds for a party. But with the help of some sponsors and a sacrifice from her friend Carol van Wyk, Nora had a great time.

Carol has been throwing a party for Nora every year for the past five years, making sure she has fun on her big day. Ouma Nora De Kock celebrated her 112th birthday in Sarepta, Kuilsriver. Carol Van Wyk (Left) and Schumeez Scott (Right). Pictures: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency (ANA) “Sadly this year it was different, I would usually contact Shoprite and they’d sponsor the birthday party with food,” says Carol. “I had gone to the Shoprite branch in Kuils River and at first they agreed to help and then on Monday I was told that they couldn’t because they are under new management.”

She then started calling around frantically. LAVISH: Carol Van Wyk and Shumeez Scott accompany Ouma Nora de Kock, 112. Pictures: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA) “I called some reporters and told them about this problem. The story was published by the Weekend Argus. I received a call from the Shumeez Scott Foundation offering to help. “The pain I had in my chest because of the stress suddenly disappeared.

“I also had to sell something valuable to me so I could make the party happen. “I am very happy that we could host the elderly people from Huis De Kuilen old age home.” The Shumeez Scott Foundation director, Bahia Janodien, tells the Daily Voice that she organised the party in one day.