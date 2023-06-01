The family of the bakkie driver who allegedly caused the deaths of five school children in Mitchells Plain have apologised on his behalf, and asked mense not to judge him too harshly as one of his relatives also died in the horrific crash. It was also revealed that the suspect was previously convicted for rape.

Courtroom 5 at the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court was filled to capacity for the first appearance of Mninikhaya Mvuli, 56, on Thursday. He faces five charges of culpable homicide and reckless driving, following his arrest at the scene of the crash on AZ Berman Drive on Tuesday morning. TRAGEDY: The horrific accident scene on AZ Berman Drive According to a source, Mvuli lost control of the bakkie before slamming into a tree and a robot, causing the canopy of the bakkie to shatter.

It is believed that he started driving the group of learners from Khayelitsha at the beginning of the year, while authorities confirmed that he did not possess a scholar transport permit and is not on the database for learner transportation. Thursday, the media learnt that Mvuli himself lost a niece in the accident and felt remorseful and heartbroken, according to his family. Outside court, protesters gathered calling for justice for the pupils of Wespoort Primary, Lentegeur High, Duneside Primary, Harvester Primary, Ridgeville Primary and Highlands Primary, as family members sat inside court supporting one another.

Mvuli stepped into the dock dressed in a black coat with a mask covering his face. Cries could be heard from the public gallery as Mvuli first indicated he would be appointing a private lawyer, but later changed his mind to ask for Legal Aid, indicating that he would be applying for bail. Mvuli’s family finally broke their silence with niece Pumeza saying they were torn apart as Mvuli’s “daughter” also died in the crash.

It is understood the child is Mvuli’s niece who he has been raising as his own. “I am very sad because my uncle is a calm person, a pastor, and a well respected person in the community,” she says. “It is a shock to us, and very painful because he also lost his child in this accident.”

She added: “I’m asking everyone not to judge him and not to judge us. We are very sorry to everyone that lost their children. We lost our own, we feel the pain.” Mvuli’s scholar transport colleagues from various areas like Philippi, Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain, also came to show their support to him and the affected families. BACKED: Scholar transport drivers supporting their colleague Isaac Mzozo, spokesperson for the group, said: “We are ashamed because of what happened.

“We came here to show our respects and to also say sorry, we promise to the families that we transport, the government and the communities, that it won’t happen again.” Mzozo said while he knows that transporting pupils on the back of a bakkie doesn’t align with the government regulations, he believes that it can be included. ASHAMED OF CRASH: Isaac Mzozo. PICTURES: Patrick Louw “We use bakkies because we can’t afford taxis; our people also can’t afford scholar transport offered by the schools because it’s costly.

“That’s why we are asking that the government makes a way for us as well. “We will follow regulations, drive with a canopy and so on, just help guide us on how to get permits.” NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Mvuli had no pending cases and no warrants against his name, but one previous conviction of rape in 1992.