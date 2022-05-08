*This story has been updated. A man allegedly shot a policeman with his own gun and then killed two patients inside New Somerset Hospital on Saturday.

The incident happened on the second floor in the surgical ward where the Sea Point police constable was guarding a patient. A nurse managed to disarm the 40-year-old suspect after the shooting. Police spokeswoman Brigadier Novela Potelwa says the two patients who died have not yet been identified.

“Two yet-to-be identified patients were shot dead and a police official was seriously injured on Saturday evening inside a local hospital when a 40-year-old man took the firearm of a police official and fired several shots,” she says. Medics on the scene. Pictures: Leon Knipe “Reports from the scene indicate that Sea Point police had taken a 35-year-old suspect to Somerset hospital for medical attention when a man in the ward grabbed the firearm of a police official and shot him through the head. “The man then shot two patients who were in his proximity. Both died on the scene and the 32-year-old police official was seriously injured. SAPS officials on the scene subsequently disarmed the suspect and arrested him.”

Premier Alan Winde visited the scene just a few hours after it happened. “I was at Somerset Hospital where a tragic incident happened, a police officer was guarding a patient, when he heard an altercation in a neighbouring ward. “He went to investigate and in that process his gun got taken away from him.

“The police officer got shot with his own gun by the shooter and very sadly two other patients were fatally wounded,” says Winde. He says the officer was taken to theatre and is in a critical condition and was transferred to Groote Schuur Hospital. “I must commend the staff, specifically the sister who went in at the scene and calmed the shooter down enough to get the gun removed from the shooter who has since been detained.”

Winde tells the Daily Voice the rest of the patients were moved to another ward as cops carried out their investigation. “It really is a tragic event at Somerset Hospital and my sympathy goes out to the families of the patients who lost their lives. Thanks to the staff of this hospital.” Doctor Jacques Hendricks says the nursing staff are quite traumatised.