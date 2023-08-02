The LEAP officer who was shot dead killed in gang crossfire in front of his two-year-old daughter has been laid to rest. Friends, family and colleagues of Toufeeq Williams, 37, struggled to hold back their tears at his janaazah on Tuesday.

Some of Williams’ female colleagues burst into tears after viewing his body in Lentegeur. COLLEAGUE BUST IN TEARS: After viewing the body His tearful colleagues formed a guard of honour, saluting him for one last time. The 37-year-old father, who was off duty at the time of his murder, was caught in the crossfire between rival gangs while walking with his daughter in on the corner of Trampoline and Cadillac Street, Beacon Valley around 12.30pm on Sunday.

HAILED: Toufeeq Williams, 37 Williams, who worked in the Hanover Park area, was hit once in the head. His daughter was unharmed. Inspector Randall de Koker told the Daily Voicethat his unit lost someone with a great sense of loyalty to serve and protect. “He was truly a very, very nice guy, always happy, always helpful and always uplifted the unit. He was never difficult and always admitted when he was at fault,” De Koker said.

JANAAZAH OF: Toufeeq Williams “We called him ‘Pang’. Pang really left a huge void and to think on Saturday I still made a status thanking them for making work such a pleasure. “I posted a picture and right in front it was Pang. It was unbelievable when we got the news and it still feels so wrong and unreal, not him!” FRIENDS AND FAMILY: Attend farewell MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, attended the janaazah and sympathised with the mourners.

“It is really heartbreaking to watch a parent bury their child, a feeling I am sure no parent would want to feel,” he said. “Again I want to say that he was one of the best officers. We’ve seen the results in Hanover Park and he played a role. “To his parents, I want to say you raised a good man, we truly need more role models like him to stand up and to the community I want to say thank you for the support, this is what's needed in moments like these.”