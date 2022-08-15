A tornado caused havoc in the coastal town of Velddrif on Saturday while weather services warn it could be a sign of more bad weather to hit the area in the next few days. The tall, slender tornado, which could be seen as far as Mitchells Plain and Muizenberg 165km away, struck the area between 1pm and 3pm on Saturday.

CARNAGE: Trees blown over by Velddrif tornado. Picture: Facebook Damage has been reported at homes, holiday houses and farms in the area while no injuries were reported. Resident Gilda Nunes posted on Facebook: “So on 13th August 2022 Velddrif had a mini tornado pass through the town. All I can say is what an experience… to actually witness this remarkable event of nature.” According to the South African Weather Services (SAWS), the tornado started as a waterspout over the small coastal town while videos shared over social media showed the grey funnel shape phenomenon that could be seen as far as Tafelsig.

Eleanor Jacobs from Tafelsig said: “We could just see this thing sticking out of the clouds and there were people taking videos but we did not know what it was until we saw the posts on Facebook. “It was there for at least an hour and the pictures we saw were very bad, I just hope that nobody was hurt.” Online commentators reported strong winds in the area while videos and pictures taken by residents showed massive damage to roofs, fences, overblown trees and houses.

With more cold weather predicted for the area, the SAWS have issued a warning to residents and urged them to bunker down. “Snow is also expected this weekend over the mountainous areas of the Western, Eastern Cape, in Sutherland and Lesotho. “The weak and frail may also be vulnerable since their bodies won’t be able to retain their heat as easily.

“Small stock farmers should provide shelter for their vulnerable livestock and cover sensitive crops. “Shelter, soup and blankets should be provided to the weak and frail where possible. “The intense cold front will be in full swing on Sunday while it will result in very cold, wet, and windy conditions.