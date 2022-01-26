The people have spoken and Pick n Pay listened.

The retailer said yesterday it has dropped the price for the renewal of vehicle licence discs.

And because the service has become so popular, the initiative has been rolled out to 500 stores nationwide.

Mense initially balked at PnP charging nearly R450 for the service in a bid to relieve long queues at licensing centres.

Pick n Pay said yesterday customers would now be able to renew their licence disc in over 500 Pick n Pay stores, across South Africa, at an amended service fee of R250, in partnership with One Loyalty and Claim Expert .

John Bradshaw, the head of Omnichannel at Pick n Pay, said this fee excluded the courier fee of R99 for delivery to the customer’s doorstep.

Customers can register online at https://pnp.claimexpert.site/register or at a till point, and payment is done at any Pick n Pay store.

