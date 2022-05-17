An angry mom says her minor daughter has been banned from a supermarket after she was falsely accused of theft. Janine Whitelane says a Pick n Pay security guard at Capricorn Square accused 11-year-old Cassidy of stealing pom-poms and a chocolate.

“But on the day that she was alleged to have stolen the items she was at school,” says Janine. “When I asked about this, I was told that she was seen in footage and she was with another child. All I could do was to ask for the time and date.” Janine says she went to investigate at her daughter’s school and got confirmation that her child was nowhere near the winkel at the time of the crime.

“I have proof that she was there at the school, so I asked the school for a copy of the register.” She explains that she went to show the copy to the manager at PnP. “They didn’t even apologise to me for the mix-up.

“And my child is now known as a thief in that store. “I just think it’s so unfair, I just want my child’s name to be cleared because she can’t enter the store as they say she’s banned for stealing when it was not her and I have proof. “They wrongly accused her of stealing and treated her like a criminal and embarrassed her in front of the whole store. I’m thinking about her reputation.”