The 32-year-old man appeared in the Butterworth Magistrate’s Court on Monday, on charges of unlawful possession of human tissue, after he was arrested at Fingoland Shopping Mall.

A man has been arrested with a male penis he was trying to sell.

Police spokesperson warrant officer Majola Nkohli said that the suspect was nabbed by members of the public, after they allegedly found him in possession of a male body part at the mall on Thursday afternoon, and It was believed that he was looking for a buyer.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that a private part was removed (cut) from a 68-year-old man in OR Tambo District, who is currently in hospital.

“The suspect will later be transferred to Mthatha, where he is expected to face a charge of attempted murder,” Nkohli added.