Parliament’s fire sprinkler system, which was last serviced in 2017, did not activate.

This was among the findings contained in a report by City of Cape Town’s Fire Department, which revealed several insights from professional fire investigators.

The post-incident report was released on Friday by Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

He said the City publicly released the report without any additional comment “in the interests of transparency, and following great public interest”.

He added the report had been sent to the Speaker of Parliament, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Over two days, 300 firefighters were on the ground working shifts and more than 60 fire engine vehicles were deployed to put out the fire which broke out last Sunday morning.

The blaze damaged the Old Assembly and the National Assembly, which house the chambers of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces.

The key highlights from the report by fire safety officer Divisional Commander Wayne Visser were:

– The sprinkler control valve set on the southern façade of the Old Assembly building had not activated. The sprinklers did not activate.

– The sprinklers were last serviced in 2017, with a service scheduled for 2020.

– It was unclear which parts of the building were fitted with sprinklers.

– There was a fire detection and alarm system but its extent was unclear as extensive damage had occurred in the fire.

– A major contributing factor to the excessive heat and smoke encountered throughout the building was the open-latching of fire doors onto the fire escape staircases, using small metal latches.

Meanwhile, the Hawks said have sufficient evidence against the man accused of setting fire to Parliament.

Zandile Christmas Mafe will be back in court next week for his bail application.

The Khayelitsha man faces five charges including housebreaking with intent to steal, theft, two counts of arson and possession of an explosive device.

