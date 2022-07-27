Alleged child murderer Mohydian Pangaker has returned to the Western Cape High Court for his trial and can now see perfectly fine after being moered by bandiete. The man accused of raping and killing eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk is reportedly “healthy for trial” and was sitting in the dock wearing a new pair of dik brille.

His trial resumes after more than a month following the vicious assault by members of the Terrible Josters gang which left him with cracked ribs and head injuries. Inmates also admitted to biting his ear off while being transported from Pollsmoor Prison because they were told “he had raped children”. INNOCENT: Little Tazne van Wyk Pangaker’s ex-wife took the stand to continue her testimony after revealing how she had helped police catch him by making him believe that she wanted to get back with him.

In her earlier testimony, she revealed how she left Pangaker after learning that he was raping his biological daughter, whom he eventually had a child with. According to the indictment, Pangaker faces 20 charges which include rape, murder, sexual assault, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice dating back to 2016. Pangaker was busted in February 2020 after Tazne went missing from her Ravensmead home.

He is also accused of raping a woman in Ladismith in 2016. Between 2016 and 2019, he raped a minor girl four times in Ladismith and shortly afterwards he took the same child to a dam where he sexually assaulted and raped her. In 2019, he also allegedly tied the child up in a house in Worcester and threatened to kill her if she reported the rapes.

The ex-wife was questioned extensively about the reports of sexual assault on children in Pangaker’s family after it was revealed that she had willingly told cops about all the incidents after he was arrested for Tazne’s murder. Under cross-examination, she started sobbing when asked why she only spoke to cops after discovering the incestuous relationship between her ex-husband and their daughter. She admitted that she discovered the disturbing truth while in Johannesburg, when she walked in on her daughter lying naked on their bed. And that was when she left the accused.

“They (police) came to me and asked about the case of Mohydian Pangaker. I voluntarily gave them the information. I didn’t know what type of relationship they had before then,” she testified. “I went to see my daughter in Tygerberg Hospital and she was crawling to the toilet to smoke a cigarette. She could not walk because she was paralysed.” It is alleged that the daughter became paralysed after suffering from an epileptic fit.