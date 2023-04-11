The Dalai Lama was caught on video, kissing a young boy on the lips at a Buddhist event and telling him to “suck my tongue”, reports IANS. The event has created outrage on social media, raising question marks, with some accusing the holyman of paedophilia.

The globally acclaimed Tibetan spiritual leader on Monday issued an apology to the boy and his family, and the public, for his actions. “His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident,” an official statement quoting the Dalai Lama said. pic.twitter.com/vlmUbI4vqz — Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama) April 10, 2023 A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when the young boy asked the Dalai Lama “if he could give him a hug”.

The Dalai Lama then asked the boy to “suck his tongue” in front of a big audience and the child’s parents. Followers and sympathisers claim the elderly Buddhist monk was “joking around” with the boy. However, victims of child sexual abuse argue that being sexualised by a powerful adult is serious matter. According to IANS, sympathisers of the Dalai Lama say as per the Tibetan tradition, sticking out one's tongue is a sign of respect or agreement and was often used as a greeting in traditional Tibetan culture.