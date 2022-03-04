Police are hunting a taxi driver who allegedly killed an oupa from Surrey Estate in a hit-and-run incident.

The heartbroken family of Mogamat Cassiem Ismail, 72, say the caretaker from Surrey Estate Primary died inside his Toyota Tazz on Wednesday afternoon after the taxi driver allegedly jumped a robot and crashed into him.

His brother, Mogamat Sedick, 61, says they were called to the scene where Ismail’s car was found along Klipfontein Road.

“I was called after 6pm but I believe it happened around 5pm. Cassiem was the caretaker at Surrey Estate Primary School and at the time he was giving the person he always takes a lift home,” says Sedick.

FATAL HIT: The wrecked white Toyota Tazz in Klipfontein Road. Picture supplied

“They told us the taxi driver jumped the red robot and crashed into him and then the driver ran away. At that time of the accident, he was alone in the car and was on his way home.”

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, says Manenberg police were called to the scene.

“Upon arrival they found a minibus that collided with a motor vehicle. A male was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel,” he says.

“The driver of the minibus fled the scene and is yet to be arrested. Manenberg Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.”

On Thursday residents gathered at Elsa Court where Cassiem’s janaazah was held.

GONE: Taxi driver abandoned his van. Picture supplied

“He worked a lot in the communities of Heideveld and Surrey Estate and loved working at the school.

“We decided the janaazah must be in Heideveld because everyone knew him here and it’s easier to access,” says Sedick.

“Cassiem was well-loved and we are very saddened by his death.

“The fact that the driver just drove away shows that he has no regard for human life while we have lost a gem.

“The principal told us that this is a big loss for the school community and parents are hartseer.

“He has been working there for many years since he retired from his old job where he worked as a construction worker.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the taxi driver is asked to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

