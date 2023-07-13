An abandoned building that previously housed a KFC franchise in Halt Road, Elsies River has been the talk of the town after several mense were allegedly robbed by vagrants occupying the derelict building. A resident, who runs a local soup kitchen but asked not to be named, operating a soup kitchen in the area says they decided to speak up after a young vrou was allegedly raped in the gebou, known as the “ou Kentucky”.

“She always collects food by me and helps me with washing the pots and opens up to me regularly. Last week I asked her friends where is she and I was informed that she was raped and stabbed. I was told that the incident happened at ou Kentucky where she sleeps,” the resident says. “I went to look for her and couldn’t find her. On Monday she came to me and I asked her if I could take her to the hospital or to a doctor so they could check and treat her, but she declined.” Another woman said she and her daughter were robbed and assaulted in Halt Road on Tuesday by a vuilgat who is also believed to live at the building.

She said the man grabbed her daughter and took her cellphone out of her hoodie pocket. “We were trying to fight him off but he took out a broken bottleneck so we had to back down.” Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed a robbery case was registered for investigation at Elsies River SAPS. No arrests have yet been made.

Ward councillor Chris Jordaan said while he is aware of the vagrants, he did not receive reports about a rape. “It is a hotspot and there are police patrolling in the area, but the rape story is not true,” he said. Asked about the owners of the building, Jordaan said it was privately owned and referred us to a man named “Dino”.