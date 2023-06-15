A suspected gas tank explosion resulted in the death of a well-known dental technician from Gatesville. Ahmed du Plessis, 59, died of severe burn wounds after a devastating fire ripped through his house in Shaanti Crescent on Tuesday morning.

It is believed a gas tank exploded in his home, causing the blaze. Ahmed’s 60-year-old wife and 21-year-old daughter were injured and transported to the Gatesville Medical Centre for treatment. A suspected gas tank explosion resulted in the death of a well-known dental technician from Gatesville. Picture: Leon Knipe Fowzia Veerasamy, chairperson of the Gatesville Neighbourhood Watch, says: “Ahmed du Plessis passed away, his wife and daughter were being stabilised in Gatesville Medical Centre.

“According to his family, a gas tank exploded. He was a dental technician trading from his house.” Neighbour Milan Prag explained how he woke up to a crackling sound and then saw Ahmed’s house alight. “I opened up my front door and saw the house across the road was burning. Human instinct kicked in and we tried to get some hoses to douse the flames,” he says.

Ahmed was working from his home, making dentures for mense, Milan adds. “It is sad, very sad. It is a great loss to the road and his family,” he said. When the Daily Voice arrived at the scene yesterday, a family member said that they were not yet ready to speak to the media.

A suspected gas tank explosion resulted in the death of a well-known dental technician from Gatesville. Picture: Leon Knipe Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the City’s fire and rescue services, confirmed that firefighters responded after 7.30am to a report of a house fire in Gatesville. Crews from Ottery and Epping managed to contain and extinguish the blaze. “One man died and two women sustained serious injuries in a fire in Gatesville this morning,” Carelse says. The exact cause of the blaze is “yet to be determined” and the matter was handed over to SAPS, he adds.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed: “Athlone police registered an inquest for investigation after a 59-year-old man was found deceased and two women, aged 60 and 21, hospitalised after a fire broke out at their residence in Shaanti Crescent, Gatesville. “The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.” Meanwhile, Veerasamy cautioned mense to be extra careful when using gas tanks.