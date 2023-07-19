The family of a Mitchells Plain teen are distraught after she was shot and killed, allegedly by a boy who was obsessed with her. Naeema Marshal, 14, from Beacon Valley was visiting family in Budhi Crescent, Eerste River on Monday afternoon when she was shot once in the face.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting and police expect him to appear in court once charged. 14-year-old boy has been arrested. File photo According to Naeema’s family, the boy had been harassing her for a while but Monday was the first time he had threatened her. Family spokesperson Veranique “Benji” Williams says: “Her daddy dropped her at her aunt’s on Sunday evening because she wanted to help look after the child there.

“She then left for the shop, when the alleged shooter approached her and told her that he smaaks her. “She answered and told him that she doesn’t like him, so he told her if he can’t have her then no one else will and he will shoot her. “She went home to tell the aunty what happened and the next moment he came running in and just shot her once in the head,” the shocked vrou adds.

GUTTED: Veranique Williams. File photo Benji says tributes have been pouring in for the Beacon Hill Secondary School pupil, who was a talented netball player and described as a jovial meisie. “The family is broken. She didn’t deserve this, she was always a very respectful child who always had a smile on her face. “She loved helping people and was the baby of her family. I can’t describe this loss, it’s difficult to put into words.”

Instead of the girl going back to school yesterday, her family held her janaazah. Naeema’s mother Fadeema was too traumatised to speak to the Daily Voice at the time. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed that Kleinvlei police registered a murder case following the shooting at a house in Budhi Crescent, New Forest Village, while the SAPS Anti-Gang Unit has been deployed in the area.