The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it has created designated teams that’s been working around the clock behind the scenes to tackle dik dinge in the Mother City accused of extortion and firearm related crimes. This was revealed by director of public prosecutions advocate Nicolette Bell as she addressed the media on Friday on the NPA’s strategy on organised crime in the province.

MAKING MOVES: Director of public prosecutions advocate Nicolette Bell revealed strategy Court indictments released by the NPA in recent months have lifted the lid on the ongoings in the underworld battles in Cape Town and seen the arrests of several alleged kingpins such as Mark Lifman, Nafiz Modack and alleged Sexy Boys gang leader, Jerome “Donkie” Booysen. Bell highlighted the cases involving these three men as well as those accused of firearm related charges, including Durban arms dealer Anderson Padayachee accused of smokkeling guns to the Terrible Josters gang and Cape Town businessman Irshaad Laher accused of working with jailed ex-cop Chris Prinsloo. KINGPINS: Donkie and Mark Lifman Lifman and Donkie along with slain 27s gang boss William “Red” Stevens were busted by the Hawks in December 2020 for the murder of Brian “Steroid King” Wainstein.

The trio were released on R100 000 bail each but Red was later shot and killed outside his Kraaifontein home. The indictment revealed a series of plots to kill Modack as well as Donkie's brother, Colin. Several months later Modack was busted for the murder of slain Anti-Gang Unit detective Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear who was shot and killed outside his Bishop Lavis home.

Cape Town 5-6-2022 underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack While Modack was applying for bail at the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court, Modack was also charged alongside alleged gang boss Moegamat Toufiek Brown for the failed hit on criminal lawyer William Booth. And he was fingered by a 28s gang hitman who said Modack hired him to kill a Hawks detective and paid him after the detective’s father was killed instead. Months later the Hawks nabbed his mother, Ruwaida, and brother Yaseen and Sars officials for a R46 million tax evasion scam.