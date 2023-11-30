A fresh application by alleged underworld kingpin, Mark Lifman, to have his bail conditions lifted so he can work overseas while facing murder charges has been dismissed by the Western Cape High Court. In his judgement handed down this week, Judge James Lekhuleni said he doubted the “genuineness” of Lifman allegedly to go and work in for a Turkish company.

Lifman was busted nearly three years ago along with alleged Sexy Boys gang boss, Jerome “Donkie” Booysen, for the murder of Brian Wainstein who was shot in his Constantia home in August 2017. GOING NOWHERE: Mark Lifman, top, and Jerome Booysen, co-accused. File photo: FrankysFunkyFotos The victim, known as the “Steroid King”, made it onto Interpol’s most wanted list several years ago, after he allegedly smuggled steroids worth R76 million into South Africa. In 2018, it emerged that Wainstein had been involved in the turf war over Cape Town’s nightclub extortion racket, in which both accused have been linked.

Lifman and Booysen were released on R100 000 bail on condition that they surrender their passports. MURDERED: Brian Wainstein. File photo In August 2021, Lifman petitioned the court to amend his bail conditions to allow him to travel to Turkiye, where he would work for Cisiy Textiles in Bursa. He also stated that he would need to travel to other countries where he sources fabrics.

He even offered to pay another R100 000 for this conditions to be lifted. But his application was dismissed and he took it to the Supreme Court of Appeal, where he again failed. In the new application, he again requested the return of his passport, so he could explore business opportunities in Turkiye, Dubai, China, and Hong Kong.

However, the judgement says: “According to the applicant, for 16 years since 2004 until 2020, he has travelled to arrange for the import of clothing that he can only purchase if he has examined the ranges personally. “He seeks this Court to direct the return of his passport so that he can travel to these countries for this purpose. Lifman further highlighted the delays with his upcoming trial but the judge noted that a trial date has been given for next year.

The judgement read: “After completing trial preparation, he was informed that his case was strong and weaknesses in the State’s case had become apparent. “The applicant asserts that he has a complete defence against all the charges preferred against him. He believes that he will be able to challenge the State’s evidential material and show that he is not guilty of the offence preferred against him. He is eager to stand trial and for a verdict to end the matter.” However, the judge noted that another accused in the same case was currently in Turkiye and the state was struggling to have this person extradited back to South Africa.