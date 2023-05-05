The search continues for a Bellville man who has been missing for more than a week. Warren Samuel Rhoode, 30, disappeared on Sunday, April 23, and was last seen in Eindhoven, Delft. It’s believed he was driving a black VW Polo Vivo, registration CN 70 VF GP.

The vehicle has a knock on the passenger side front bumper and has a faded black bonnet. The Daily Voice tried to contact Warren’s family, but a representative was not available for comment. Eindhoven ward councillor Nobanathi Matutu urged the community to come forward if they have any information about Warren’s disappearance.

“It is not good to hide something wrong, they have to speak up and to take care of each other as a community.” Warren was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket. Candice van der Rheede, of the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit, said it is important that missing people are reported immediately.

KEY ADVICE: Candice van der Rheede. “The longer you wait the longer it takes to find the person, the first hour is the golden hour as they say. “I would also like to strongly advise people to always inform their loved ones of where they are going.” She said that mense should also keep updated pictures of loved ones.