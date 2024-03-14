The most recent winner of the R40 million Lotto jackpot has big plans in place. But none of it includes leaving their day job any time soon.

According to National Lottery Ithuba, the winner of the March 9 R40 million Lotto jackpot may just consider retiring earlier than usual. Ithuba said the winner spent R100 on their ticket and played via the Standard Bank platform. “Thrilled with their life-changing experience, the winner came forward to claim their fortune and also received comprehensive psychological and financial counselling to assist in managing their newfound wealth,” said Ithuba in a statement.

They said the winner attested to being a regular player of both Lotto and Powerball and had to check their numbers three times after receiving a notification from the bank confirming their jackpot victory. So what does the winner plan on doing with their millions? A portion of the winnings will be donated to a charity, but first on their cards is a romantic dinner for two at a nice restaurant.

Ithuba said someone had bagged over R13 million from the Lotto Plus 2 draw this week. The winner won R13,461,673.40, from the March 16 draw and purchased their ticket via the Nedbank online banking platform. In congratulating both winners, Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said the organisation upholds values of integrity and transparency, ensuring that every player enjoys a fair chance at winning.