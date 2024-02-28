The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has called on all manufacturers of peanut butter, peanut butter-based products and products containing peanuts to immediately have these tested, following the recall of several products from store shelves showing high levels of aflatoxin recently. The testing is to ensure the products contain acceptable levels of aflatoxin.

Products in the scope of testing included chocolates, sweets, cookies, ice cream and peanut butter spreads, the NCC said. NCC spokesperson Phetho Ntaba says: “A manufacturer, a producer, supplier or retailer of peanut butter-based products and products containing nuts must go and test their products and give us their results of their aflatoxin level within 14 days.” Consuming products with higher than acceptable levels of aflatoxin could lead to health complications such as nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, among others.

Since Woolworths recalled its peanut butter-based ice cream due to high levels of aflatoxin, the NCC extended the scope to include all products containing peanuts. Ntaba says: “We are not saying there’s something wrong but we’re saying by the looks of it, there might be a problem. We want suppliers to say ‘we are confident’, not only on media or social media but ‘here is our proof that our products are safe for consumption.’” Ntaba said this does not mean that all products would have to be removed from shelves.