Just over a week after Pick n Pay recalled certain peanut butter brands over high level of aflatoxin, Woolworths recalled their Peanut Butter Dairy Ice Cream with immediate effect on Friday due to the ice cream containing aflatoxin levels that “exceed the legal limit”. This concerned many consumers and raised several questions on what aflatoxins are and the severity of the case.

Woolworths has assured members of the public that only the peanut butter ice cream is being recalled and that other Woolworths products containing peanut butter remain 100% safe for consumption. When asked by a concerned Facebook user if they should go to GP for a check up after consumption of the ice cream, Woolworths said “It is highly unlikely that consuming the Peanut Butter Ice Cream will cause any harm.” But what are aflatoxins and should you be worried?

What is aflatoxin? Aflatoxins belong to a group of molds produced during food production by various fungi, notably Aspergillus flavus and Aspergillus parasiticus. They are found naturally in the environment and can contaminate a range of crops during growth, processing and storage, including maize, rice, spices, cocoa beans, and notably, peanuts. The production of aflatoxins is heightened under warm and humid storage conditions, posing a significant risk if proper precautions aren't observed.

What are the side effects? The side effects of aflatoxin exposure are multifaceted and may be severe in the case of overexposure, which have not been the case in neither Pick n Pay nor Woolworths recalls. These toxins are potent liver carcinogens, capable of inducing cancer in various animal species, including humans. However, it's crucial to note the principle of dosage in toxicity - the harmful effects manifest only when the concentration of the toxin exceeds a certain threshold within the body.

What is the safe level for aflatoxins? Regulatory bodies worldwide have established permissible limits for aflatoxins in food and animal feed to mitigate exposure risks. In South Africa, adherence to Codex Alimentarius Commission standards sets the maximum allowable levels for aflatoxins in peanuts and other foodstuffs. These measures aim to safeguard public health and minimise the incidence of aflatoxin-related illnesses. South African regulatory limits as per the relevant regulation are as follows:

– A maximum of 15 micrograms/kg (parts per billion or ppb) of total aflatoxins in peanuts intended for further processing (for example, to make peanut butter from). – A maximum of 10 micrograms/kg (ppb) of total aflatoxins, of which a maximum of 5 micrograms/kg of aflatoxin B1 for all foodstuffs, ready for human consumption. – A maximum of 0.05 micrograms/litre (ppb) of aflatoxin M1 in milk.

What types of illnesses are caused? The types of illnesses resulting from aflatoxin ingestion are categorised into acute aflatoxicosis and chronic exposure. Acute cases, though rare, can lead to rapid liver failure and even death. Conversely, chronic exposure, characterised by prolonged ingestion of low levels of aflatoxins, heightens the risk of liver cancer, immune suppression, and growth stunting, particularly in vulnerable populations such as children and individuals with pre-existing health conditions.