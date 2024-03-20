The two brothers implicated in the murders of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane are one step closer to a South African court after Justice and Correctional Services Minister, Ronald Lamola, signed off on a request to extradite them. Siyabonga Gezani Ndimande and Malusi Dave Ndimande were arrested in Eswatini last month.

The department on Tuesday said Lamola approved and transmitted a request by SA for the extradition of the brothers from Eswatini, reports IOL. Department spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri, explains: “The request is made in terms of the Extradition Treaty between South Africa and Eswatini dated 4 October 1968, and in terms of the SADC Protocol on Extradition dated 3 October 2002, to which both countries are signatories.” He said the ministry stands ready to give its highest level of cooperation to its counterparts in Eswatini.

Last week, the National Prosecuting Authority confirmed that Shamila Batohi had signed the relevant documents, which were then forwarded to the Justice department. The brothers are also linked to the murders of Mntimande Kunene, Nhlanhla Ngcobo and Zamokuhle Mkhwanazi-Ngcobo, which took place in Amanzimtoti and Berea respectively. The duo are due to join their two brothers Lindani Zenzele Ndimande and Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande, and three others – Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, Siyanda Eddie Myeza and Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni – in the dock at Durban Magistrate’s Court. The five accused in SA are currently applying for bail.