The N2 Express bus service is back on the road from next month, the City of Cape Town announced late yesterday.

This after the City signed a new operating contract with the N2 Company, equally owned by Lisekhonikamva (Codeta) from Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain Rapid Transit (Route Six from Mitchells Plain), and Golden Arrow Bus Services (Gabs) yesterday afternoon.

“This is a major achievement that will see the N2 Express buses return to Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha by February 2022,” the City said in a statement.

“The signing of this contract is a critical milestone and the impact cannot be overstated,” it said, adding that more than 6 000 commuters from Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha will benefit from the N2 Express service.

“Capetonians need safe, affordable and reliable public transport.

“With the return of the N2 Express service thousands of commuters from Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha will be able to board the blue MyCiTi buses to the Cape Town CBD,” said mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Mayoral Committee Member for Transport, Councillor Rob Quintas, adds: “The return of the N2 Express service is a vital addition to our public transport offering.

PREPARED: Councillor Quintas

“Given the implosion of rail, commuters from the metro-south east need reliable public transport services now more than ever.

“Now that we have signed the operating contract with the N2 Company, the fleet of 34 buses – 12-metre low-floor buses and 18-metre low-floor buses – will be prepared for operations, and bus drivers recruited and trained.”

The N2 Express bus service which operated along four MyCiTi routes in Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha was suspended after five years in May 2019 because of a dispute around the contract.

[email protected]