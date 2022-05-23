Mystery surrounds the whereabouts of 49-year-old Wesley van Wyk who has been missing since Friday, May 13. His girlfriend, Clarissa Wagenaar, says she last saw the Kuils River father of two when he dropped her off at work at Access Park, just before 11am that day.

“We got to my work at about 10.45am and we still spoke for a bit before he gave me his headphones and cellphone charger because we had planned for him to come sleep by me that night” she says. “He lives with his ex-wife and two boys (aged 22 and 19) and the last time I saw him was at 1pm when he came to fetch a R10 by me. “Since then, he has been missing but people say they have seen him in the area, but I find that strange because if he would go anywhere then he would have told me.”

The 39-year-old added Wesley was apparently spotted at Blue Downs court on Friday, while her colleague said the 49-year-old was seen walking near his home, but she questions the validity of the information of these sightings. “If he was going anywhere then he would be with me or by my family,” she insists. “I do not speak to his ex-wife but his sons told me that he left his ID at the house and told them that he was coming back to the house when he left to drop me and that they must not lock the door.