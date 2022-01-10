Police investigations into the Moti brothers kidnapping has hit a snag.

On Sunday, eNCA revealed that the brothers had been interdicted from speaking to the police by their father, Nazim Moti.

The family has also reportedly relocated to Dubai.

However, police were not given time to oppose the interim order and a further date has been set for SAPS’ submissions.In October, Zia, Alwaan, Zayyad and Zidan Moti were on their way to school when their vehicle, a BMW, was intercepted by two vehicles.

IOL reported that a gang armed with R5 rifles and handguns broke a window and then unlocked the vehicle.

A grey SUV then arrived on the scene and the children were bundled into the vehicle.

The driver of the BMW was found some time later, unharmed.

The brothers attend the Curro Heuwelkruin Independent School and come from the wealthy Moti family, who run a successful car dealership in Polokwane.

The boys were found in Vuyani, three weeks after they were taken. They were unharmed.

It was later claimed that the family paid a ransom of R50 million for the boys’ safe return.

News24 reported that the family paid the ransom in bundles of cash.

Speaking to eNCA, police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda, said when the boys were found, they had to be examined to see if they were harmed but they were interdicted by the father.

He said police were not allowed to speak to the family.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said investigations were ongoing.

He said he hoped the family would cooperate.

