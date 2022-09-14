The case against alleged underworld dik ding Nafiz Modack and his manskap of henchmen was again stalled at the Cape Town Regional Court on Tuesday. Modack appeared alongside alleged Woodstock gang boss Moegamat Toufeeq “Bubbles” Brown, Ziyaad Poole, Riyaad Gassant, Fagmeed Kelly, Mario Petersen and Zane Killian for the ongoing underworld-related cases against them.

The ouens are accused of being members of the “Nafiz Modack Enterprise” and carrying out a series of hits and attempted killings. They are charged with the murder of Nicholaas Heerschap, 74, who was shot and killed in a botched hit on his son outside their Melkbosstrand home in 2019. At the time, the Hawks revealed that his laaitie, former Hawks warrant officer Nico Heerschap, had left home earlier that day to testify at the Cape Town Regional Court against the owner of a VIP protection services company.

The company, which has since ceased to operate, had issues with firearms which were seized by the Hawks due to a lack of proper documentation. It is believed that his ou father was gunned down in a case of mistaken identity. Photographs of the oupa’s Toyota Land Cruiser were shared, showing blood dripping from the driver’s door.

The gunman, Abongile Nqodi, has confessed and fingered Modack as the bra who paid for the hit. The charge sheet lists a range of attempted hits, including a conspiracy to murder Mark Lifman’s right-hand man, Andre Naude, by shooting at his Bellville home. On Tuesday, the group returned for the bail application of Poole and to secure legal representatives for Kelly, Petersen and Killian.