An Eester River mom says she’s hosting the first Autism Awareness Day in her area.

Carmen Snyders of Devon Park is preparing to host about 100 special needs kids to raise awareness about autism and physically challenged children at Stratford Primary School on 2 April.

She says this is a dream come true for her after her 7-year-old son Carter Snyders was diagnosed with autism.

“He was diagnosed at the age of three and I was so depressed, I didn’t know where to go for help.

“It was the toughest time until I decided I am going to be strong and positive for my son.

“I then got retrenched and decided to study social work so I can help families with special needs children.”

As much as she got support from her family, Carmen says external help is vital.

POSITIVE: Carmen and Carter

She said Carter started speaking at school, through the help of his teachers.

“Because of Carter, I have decided to host an autism awareness day.

“There’ll be speakers talking about autism and disabilities, lots of activities for our kids including a Mr and Miss Hero pageant.

“However, I do not have sufficient funds and I ask anyone to donate as little as R10 so we can make this a success.”

To assist Carmen, call 066 255 0074.

[email protected]