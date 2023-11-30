A mother of three has been ruthlessly gunned down outside the front door of her Manenberg home. Najwah Hoosain, 27, was standing outside her Andile Jacobs Street home when she spotted two suspects in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The men chased her and when she tried to close the door, they shot her in the chest. Her distraught mom Camilla Hoosain says: “I don’t live with her but I was informed that she was standing by the gate around 2.40am. “She then saw the two gangsters walking towards her and then she decided to run back inside.

“She shouted for the attention of my nephew and while she closed the door, the shooting started.” Camilla Hoosain’s daughter Najwah was killed in her Tambo Village home, Manenberg by unknown suspects. Picture: Supplied Camilla added that her daughter performed a heroic act by closing that door, saying: “She protected the others who were in the house when she pushed that door [shut] because after she was hit, the gangsters left. “We don’t know why they shot her and who they were looking for. We also don’t even know who shot them.”

She said her daughter was on drugs and would walk around in the middle of the night. The mother says: “This 16 days of activism against gender-based violence campaign doesn’t work for us. “They killed my daughter, a woman, who was also a mother. Even if she used drugs, it didn’t mean she should be killed.

“She wasn’t involved in gangsterism or anything and I didn’t live with her. I moved out eight months ago, so I don’t know what she was doing when I wasn’t around, but she wasn’t involved in gangsterism. “The sad thing is that she is the third person that we buried in six months. First it was my mother, then cousin and now my daughter. The others died of natural causes.” Najwah is survived by her sons aged, two and eight, and a 10-month-old daughter.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed that the Manenberg police are investigating a murder case following a shooting incident in Andile Jacobs Street, Tambo Village at about 3am on Tuesday morning in which the 27-year-old female was shot and fatally wounded. “Police members attended the crime scene where they found the victim with gunshot wounds to her chest. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The motive for the attack forms part of the police investigation.