Crime fighters in Hanover Park are reeling in shock after a mom of six and member of the local Walking Bus was murdered in her home over the weekend. Friends and family of Rashieda Brown, 44, say they have been left puzzled after she was shot in the head while inside her Wendy house in Athburg Walk during the early hours on Sunday.

Her hartseer mother, Lameez Laatoe, 59, says: “Rashieda has six children and the four boys still live with her in the Wendy house. “We are very confused. Someone came to tell my sister on Sunday morning that Rashieda was shot. “I was told that the children were there in the Wendy house when it happened.

SCENE: Cops outside Hanover Park house. Picture supplied “When I went to view her body at the mortuary, I could see she was shot once in the front of her head but we don’t know what led up to this or why. “We also found her watches and jewellery at the mortuary, so we don’t think she was robbed but nobody could tell us what happened inside the house. “Her children are very traumatised and we are trying to get them to doctors. Her youngest son is only four years old.”

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, confirms the incident and says: “Upon arrival in Athburg Street in Hanover Park at around 8am, officers found the body of a woman lying on a bed. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The motive is unknown. “The unknown suspects who fled the scene are yet to be arrested. Philippi police are investigating a case of murder”.

When the Daily Voice visited her family on Monday as they prepared for her janaazah, members of the Mountview High School walking bus arrived. Co-ordinator, Bahia Petersen, says: "All of us were shocked because Rashieda was a lovely person. "We walked the children to school and home in the afternoons and worked on the school grounds.

“The principal, teachers and learners are all very hartseer. She was a real community worker who had a heart for children.” On Sunday, former Mayor Dan Plato visited Rashieda’s family and offered his condolences. “He was here because he knew her as part of the Walking Bus. She was a joyful child and very respectful.