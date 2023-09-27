Convicted child sex offender Gerhard Ackerman has been found guilty of molesting a young boy at a Gauteng country club in August 2018. In June, IOL reported that Ackerman forced the youngster to touch his private parts at the Morningside Country Club.

News24 reported that Ackerman had exposed himself to two boy cousins, aged seven and nine, at a camping site in Hartenbos in the Western Cape in December 2007. Two years later he did the same thing to the youngsters and was found guilty of exposure or display of genital organs to children and sexual grooming. And in July 2018, Ackerman exposed himself to a young boy at a Sunninghill swimming pool.

Last month, Ackerman was sentenced to 12 life terms in the Johannesburg High Court on more than 700 charges related to him running a child trafficking ring. He was sentenced on charges of rape, human trafficking, attempted murder and malicious damage to property. In handing down his Ackerman’s sentence, Judge Mohamed Ismail declared him unfit to work with kids. He added the accused showed no remorse during the trial.

Moments after he was sentenced, Ackerman fired his legal representation and asked for a retrial. Ismail told Ackerman to file his motion for a retrial with the court and State by November 15 and the motion for retrial will be heard on November 30. Ackerman was convicted on charges including attempted murder, rape, sexual exploitation of children and sex trafficking. He was charged alongside acting judge and senior advocate Paul Kennedy.