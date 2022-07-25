Alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack and his co-accused have been formally charged under one case file for a number of serious matters. These include the failed hits on William Booth and Andre Naude, as well as the grenade attack on slain AGU commander Charl Kinnear’s home, and the murders of Richard Joseph and Nicolaas Heerschap, the father of a Hawks detective.

Modack, Moegamat Toufeek Brown, Ziyaad Poole, Fagmeed Kelly, Riyaad Gesant, Mario Petersen and Zane Kilian appeared in the Cape Town Regional Court on Thursday where they were charged under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca) for their involvement in what the State has described as “the Nafiz Modack Enterprise”. CHARGED: Nafiz Modack’s co-accused. Picture supplied This follows the State’s request for the matters to be joined under one case file to ease the bail application process and the burden on State resources, reports Cape Argus. The matter was postponed to August 4 for Modack and Poole to bring a bail application and September 13 for the rest to appear.

Save for Kilian, all six have also been charged for offences relating to their alleged association with, and membership of, the “Terrible West Siders” gang. The State is alleging that Modack “managed the illegal operations and illegal activities of an enterprise from July 2019 until September 2020”. Among other criminal activities, the State alleged that Modack’s cronies worked to find out when cops would conduct raids at his places, obtained information relating to people that were working for and cooperating with the police and intimidated police officials who were investigating Modack.