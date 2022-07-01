The two Muizenberg sisters who went missing more than a month ago were found safe and sound at a friend’s house in Johannesburg on Thursday. The girls, who were feared to have been abducted, have reportedly claimed to having run away from “unbearable abuse” at home.

Vanessa, 19, and Kimberley Mubaiwa, 21, left their Capricorn Park home on Friday, May 27, to go to the library and were not seen again. According to their father Douglas Mubaiwa, they were given a tip-off about the girls’ whereabouts while he had been participating a Facebook Live interview. On Thursday, he confirmed his daughters were found at a friend’s house in Parkview.

More on this Kidnapping hysteria: Public urged not to share posts after mob attack

Speaking to the Daily Voice, the father said: “Both of them are safe at a friend’s house in Johannesburg but we do not know the full story yet. “They will be home in three days’ time and then we will find out the full story but for now, we are just happy that they are safe.” Douglas said during the Facebook live interview, they got a tip-off from a user who sent in pictures of the girls, showing their location.

The sisters had reportedly taken a bus to Joburg and were visiting friends. Asked about the speculation of abuse on social media, Douglas said: “I know nothing about abuse because nothing like that happened here at home. “When they went missing, it was said they got into a white car but after the police found the driver, it turned out he dropped them somewhere but he could not say where.

“When they left, they were supposed to be going to the library and both me and my wife found it funny because they would never get into a stranger’s car.” Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed the girls were found, but gave no further details. “A cross-province joint operation between police in Gauteng and the Western Cape has resulted in the tracking down of two sisters,” he said.