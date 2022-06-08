The middleman accused of helping alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack to arrange a hit on a Hawks officer will make his first appearance in court on Wednesday following his arrest on Monday. This comes just two months after the conviction of hitman Abongile Nqodi for the death of Nicholaas Heerschap, 74, who was shot in a hit meant for his son, outside their home in Melkbosstrand in 2019.

Nqodi was sentenced to 55 years in the mang after entering into a plea deal with the state. The son, a former member of the Hawks, Warrant Officer Nico Heerschap, was investigating Modack’s security company at the time. Nqodi told the court he was a member of the 28s prison gang and the Terrible West Siders, which operated in Woodstock.

He confessed that together with three accomplices, Riyaat Gesant, Fagmeed Kelly and Mario Petersen, he drove to an address in Melkbosstrand to kill Nico on July 9, 2019. Upon arrival, they noticed a white man reversing a Toyota Land Cruiser out of the yard. Nqodi and Gesant, who was a back-up shooter, went up to the vehicle and Nqodi shot the driver twice in the head.

The victim turned out to be Nicholaas. Nqodi claimed Modack paid for the hit. According to a source the middleman was responsible for paying the money to the hitmen and taking instructions from Modack to the shooters.